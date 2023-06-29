Thanks to Russell Texas Bentley for posting this video. I've seen still shots several days ago, here's the video where the shots came from. Ukraine must stop this!

First confirmed video out of Ukraine with someone getting arrested for illegal organ trafficking.

A man who sold children aged 1-2 years for organs to Europe was detained in Zakarpattia.

According to Ukrainian police the man managed to sell at least 3 children before arrest.

The man contacted a woman from Zhytomyr and offered $5,000 for her 11-month-old baby. He gave her an advance payment of $1,000.

Law enforcement officers have operational information that in fact there was to be no EU adoption and the child was to be sold for organs.