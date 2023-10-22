The ancients taught that it was your actions & your WORK that defined you

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email.
"The ancients taught that it was your actions and your WORK that defined you. The concept of Karma (meaning 'right action') has been hijacked and twisted from its true original meaning to serve those born into power."
-Dr.SHIVA
Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/zionist-kennedy-netanyahu-serves-satan/