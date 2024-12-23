British govt's nuclear tests in Australia & the South Pacific - 39,000 British & Commonwealth servicemen witnessed 45 atomic & hydrogen bombs, & hundreds of radioactive experiments

This is a look into the BBC's new documentary, “Britain’s Nuclear Bomb Scandal: Our Story,” exposed the full extent of the British government's nuclear tests in Australia and the South Pacific in the 1950s and 1960s. 39,000 British and Commonwealth servicemen witnessed 45 atomic and hydrogen bombs and hundreds of radioactive experiments.

Beyond that, former British servicemen told their harrowing stories of radioactive fallout, betrayal, ruined lives, and generational suffering inflicted by Britain’s quest for atomic power.

I couldn't find a way to watch the documentary at BBC or on a video yet.

