🥥 Sippin' the Coconut Kefir Rosewater "Dragon's Blood" Probiotic Cocktail

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The "Dragon's Blood" Cocktail is a downright delicious probiotic beverage that you'll want to try to fortify your gut and immune health. In this cheeky video, I share it with a friend at my favorite cafe.
💲 DIY it with these ingredients...
Coconut water https://amzn.to/2ya3g6i
Bulgarian Rosewater https://amzn.to/2JHzreK
Kefir grains https://amzn.to/2t5CzKb
Cinnamon https://amzn.to/2MoGFpN
Cayenne pepper https://amzn.to/2y8SZYa
🔖 Further Reading:
Defeat Digestive Dysfunction! 8 Tips for Fixing Leaky Gut, IBS, and Delightful Digestion https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/680-cure-digestive-dysfunction