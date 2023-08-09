BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🥥 Sippin' the Coconut Kefir Rosewater "Dragon's Blood" Probiotic Cocktail
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
150 followers
75 views • 08/09/2023

The "Dragon's Blood" Cocktail is a downright delicious probiotic beverage that you'll want to try to fortify your gut and immune health. In this cheeky video, I share it with a friend at my favorite cafe.


💲 DIY it with these ingredients...

Coconut water https://amzn.to/2ya3g6i

Bulgarian Rosewater https://amzn.to/2JHzreK

Kefir grains https://amzn.to/2t5CzKb

Cinnamon https://amzn.to/2MoGFpN

Cayenne pepper https://amzn.to/2y8SZYa

🔖 Further Reading:

Defeat Digestive Dysfunction! 8 Tips for Fixing Leaky Gut, IBS, and Delightful Digestion https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/680-cure-digestive-dysfunction

Keywords
probioticscinnamongut healthbeveragescayennekefirdrinkscoconut waterlimitless mindsetrosewater
