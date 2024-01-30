White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1869 - Buddy W Brian C Carla O - R.Allridge trial footage

Buddy Joe was working with R.Allridge at Crusty’s pizza, when Allridge shot him in head without warning. He then stole the money in the register, before calling 911 after making a delivery and pretending to not know what happened.





J.Allridge went to the Circle K that he used to work at as it was closing for the night. Allridge asked Brian for some change for the payphone. Since Brian worked with Allridge at the store previously, he made change for him. R.Allridge accused J.Allridge of “chickening out” when he returned to the car, so J.Allridge returned to the store. After Brian opened the door for him, Allridge pointed a gun at him, before forcing his way into the store. He then took Brian to the storeroom and tied his hands behind his back. He emptied the register and the safe, before returning to the storeroom and, seeing that Brian had moved, forced him to his knees before shooting him twice in the back of the head.





Carla was eating a sandwich with a friend at Whataburger, when R.Allridge approached and threw a black bag on their table and said “Fill it up with all you have”. When Carla raised her hands to show him that she had nothing, he shot her in the chest with a 16-gauge shotgun, killing her instantly.