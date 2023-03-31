Rescue pup gets new shot at a happy life

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
She turned out to be NOT a Chihuahua, but my new 'Ladybug' loves playing with bunny toy and is giving me new hope and a reason to get up in the morning. She was found pregnant, living on the streets. I found her online and immediately went to adopt her. She has big issues riding in the car and we're working on that but for now, just letting her play and learn to trust.