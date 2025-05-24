© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 Animated map shows Russian strikes across Ukraine on May 23–24, 2025.
More of what was hit last night in Ukraine:
💥🇺🇦 Russian Forces Strike Military Cargo Ship in Odessa Port
The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed a precision strike using an Iskander missile against a cargo vessel transporting 100 containers of military equipment to the port of Odessa. The vessel was reportedly carrying Western-supplied arms.
The strike triggered a secondary detonation and a large fire at the port, further damaging Ukraine's NATO-backed logistics infrastructure.