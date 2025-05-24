💥🇺🇦 Animated map shows Russian strikes across Ukraine on May 23–24, 2025.

More of what was hit last night in Ukraine:

💥🇺🇦 Russian Forces Strike Military Cargo Ship in Odessa Port

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed a precision strike using an Iskander missile against a cargo vessel transporting 100 containers of military equipment to the port of Odessa. The vessel was reportedly carrying Western-supplied arms.

The strike triggered a secondary detonation and a large fire at the port, further damaging Ukraine's NATO-backed logistics infrastructure.