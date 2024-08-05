Discovering God's Plan for Your Life: A Reflection on Saul's Conversion

In this heartfelt devotion, the speaker shares the joy of studying and sharing God's word, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to reach many through these devotions. Reflecting on the importance of remembering God's plans for our lives, the speaker draws inspiration from a Gaither song and delves into the biblical story of Saul's transformation in Acts 9:1-9. Saul's encounter with Jesus on the road to Damascus leads him to seek God's purpose for his life, prompting listeners to consider God's specific plan for each of them. Emphasizing that every child is God-given, the speaker encourages believers to seek and fulfill God's plans for their lives, highlighting that it's never a mistake when a child is born. The devotion concludes with a heartfelt blessing for the audience's day ahead.



