Foods that ruin your liver - Dr. Berg explains

https://drericberg.com/

There are three main problems that occur in the liver: inflammation, fatty liver disease, and scar tissue. Scar tissue in the liver can lead to cirrhosis. While alcohol is a big culprit when it comes to liver issues, many people are facing a condition called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Even young kids are being affected by this condition. The good news is that the liver can take a beating and regenerate. But, there is a point of limitation. The worst foods for your liver: 1. Fried foods 2. Canned meat products 3. TV dinners 4. Nachos 5. Canned tomato soup 6. Foods with high fructose corn syrup 7. Foods that contain aflatoxins The best foods to support the liver: • Cruciferous vegetables • High-quality, grass-fed protein • Eggs • Cod liver or cod liver oil • Fatty fish







