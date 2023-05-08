"Undercover Dawah: How Mass Media has Subtly Influenced the Perception of Islam"

Thaddeus
of Reasoned Answers was kind enough to offer me a platform to voice my
understanding of how "Hollywood" (Western Mass Media) has impacted
the collective psyche worldwide; especially how diabolically backward it has
been for generations regarding its Islamic propaganda, and some world altering
legislation passed by the Florida government which established absolute
immunity for WWW A.i. (the very xcuse THEY invoke for their digital
tyranny).
This
was my first interview, and had actually been invited by Avery of GodLogic
before that, but have somehow lost touch with him in the process and ended up
doing this one instead.I would still
love to do a follow-up, or sequel to this one (if you're out there listening,
Avery), especially given how I made all the rookie mistakes in this one, and
even failed to mention several things somehow, despite needlessly taking too
long to express some ideas.The sequel
will thus undoubtedly cover that lost information while simultaneously refine
the process to deliver the message in a much more precise (and even less
daunting) way!
But
what Thaddeus did for me by giving me this opportunity was to first help me
realize to the degree that YouBoob was silencing me and inhibiting my efforts
(going as far as making it appear things I was posting were getting through to
others, but in fact never saw the light of day), and helping to grow my
audience from less than 4 subscribers to over 40 regular viewers (10X in the
span of one month).That alone has been
greatly encouraging, especially compared to the oppressive silencing I had been
combatting for an entire year prior to that!
So for
all those Christian apologists (which the fact that they must even exist to
begin with reveals the corrupt mindset & sinister spiritual state the masses
are trapped in, worldwide) who continue to fight the good fight in spite of all
the deplorable opposition they are confronted with, and within the belly of the
beast (WWW) as well, "KEEP ON KEEPIN' ON!!!"+++
Visit
Thaddeus' channel and see original here:
• Undercover Dawah:...
On a
personal note, I'm in the middle of a major life change, particularly after
hitting a wall, so I'm reaching out to my audience for some assistance. If you
would like to see my efforts to continue (in exposing Mass Media conditioning,
rhetoric, and its implications), please offer your support (but only if you can
afford to). And yes, things are that bad (for many of us, especially post
COUPE1-9 LuckDown), or I otherwise wouldn't be asking strangers for such a
thing. Either way, your prayers are much appreciated, particularly that God
forgive me for falling short of producing better fruits+++
You can
support my contributions here through Patreon-
https://www.patreon.com/NicodemusSerpico
You can
also support my most prized written work, which has been sitting on the shelf
for about 5 years because I haven't been able to afford a professional editor,
that was created to provide guidance for the modern only-child and
widowed/single-parent.If you are a
professional children's book editor that would be willing to work with me on
payment, please let me know!Otherwise,
the GoFundMe to pay for editing is titled, ""To Be Hue" -4
widowed-single parents & only child" and can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-be-hue-...
Treatments
for all of my work are available upon request.
"Blessed
are those who endure unto the end." ~Matthew 24 : 13+++