(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



So I'm just going to read you from the MMR II Excipient list, which is on our website today, because this is exactly where we went with our newsletter last night. Stayed up pretty late, writing. So it has: Medium 199, which is vitamins, amino acids, Fetal bovine serum, cow serum, that makes it a vaccine. You have to have vaca means cow, okay, you got your cow serum. So it's a vaccine. Fetal bovine serum, sucrose, glutamate, oh, that might cause some brain injuries. Then it has a minimum essential medium, phosphate, recombinant human albumin, Neomycin, an antibiotic. Ah, you might not respond to an antibiotic, and then you might die of something, oh, little sorbitol and hydrolyzed gelatin. Ooh, that sounds creepy. And then chicken embryo cell culture, bird flu. Oh, so why didn't they say the child died of bird flu? Because you got it from an MMR vaccine. And then they'll come even further. WI-38, Human diploid lung fibroblasts. That would be an aborted fetal cell Iine, made in the 60s that I used to use to grow vaccines. Oh, man, that's a great embryonic human cell line. Oh, so you're gonna attack your lungs because you injected the lungs of another child into you, and this child died in the hospital of some kind of measles-related disease? No! Measles Vaccine-related disease!

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/09/2025

ThriveTime Show with Clay Clark - Dr. Judy Mikovits | “Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Did Not Betray Antivaxxers.” https://rumble.com/v6rx65l-dr.-judy-mikovits-health-secretary-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-did-not.html

Excipient List: https://tinyurl.com/VaccineExcipientList