Chik-Fil-A's Stupid Old White Fool - Boycott Chick-Fil-A
Real Free News
Real Free News
82 followers
218 views • 05/31/2023

Are you a stupid old white fool who has been brainwashed by the liberal media? Have you lost your mind to the point that you would shine someone's shoes that hates you? Do you have no one in your life that has told you about virtue signaling? Do you work for a company were the owner is a pathetic dim-witted wimp? Then you must work for Chik-Fil-A because that's where white idiots who have no respect for themselves work... Chik-Fil-A it's where stupid old white fools work! #chikfila #boycottchikfila #chikfilaboycott #dancathy #dancathysucks #dancathycuck #chikfilafraud #chickfilasucks #whitefool #chikfilahateswhitepeople #boycotttheleft #boycotteverything #fake #fraud #antiwhitetracism #antiwhitness

