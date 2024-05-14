Fighting Fake News

How do we know what’s really REAL? Specifically, with world events, news, social media. If you weren’t physically present as an eye witness to an event, how can you be sure what actually happened? Especially now with the explosion of AI tools that can make such realistic simulations.

Today, we'll step back and look at THE BIG PICTURE and I offer my top 5 secret weapons in the fight against “Fake News” (or what we old people used to call LIES).