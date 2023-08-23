© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Mihalcea: Covid Vaccines Contain Nanotechnology. They Want To Create Automatons And Total SURVEILLANCE
Dr Ana Mihalcea explains that together with the Australian physician, Dr. David Nixon, who analysed the Pfizer vials, what they saw was self-assembling nanotechnology. She heard the transhumanists, like Yuval Harari, say they wanted to make the soul…