Dr. Merritt and John B Wells

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John B. Wells is host of Caravan to Midnight, and over the years has interviewed people from all over the world and all walks of life. I ask him what he thinks is going on in the world in general. We discuss secret societies, his childhood in a Masonic household, the fraud of COVID, terrorism, and much more.