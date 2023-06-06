X22 REPORT Ep. 3085a - The [CB]/[WEF] Deploy All Assets, Bitcoin Targeted, Their Agenda Is Failing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3085a - June 5, 2023
The [CB]/[WEF] Deploy All Assets, Bitcoin Targeted, Their Agenda Is Failing
The economy continues to break down and the [CB] and corrupt leaders are taxing the people, the people are going to reach the precipice very soon. The GND is dead all predictions have not come true plus the scientist are corrupt because they are being paid with grants. The [CB] has Bitcoin in their crosshairs.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)