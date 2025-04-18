© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Dark Truth Behind REAL ID: A Bush-Era Blueprint with a Trump-Enforced Deadline.
Originally sold as a post-9/11 “security measure,” Real ID was always a soft launch for digital control. But to seal the deal, they needed someone you’d trust. While patriots cheered, the surveillance state advanced. Biometric scans, behavior-based access, and global coordination all hidden behind your updated license. The final ID solution is here and the crazy part is most americans probably already have it.