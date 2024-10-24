The Real Criminals in America Wear Badges - Conspiracy Against Rights - Here's the Deal

If YOU LIE to Police it's a "crime" according to their "Statutes and Codes"

At least if you are operating under the Jurisdiction of Maritime Admiralty Law.





If the Police LIE TO YOU ( or anyone else ) it's just another day at the office!





These costume wearing, homicidal thugs are natural born liars and narcissistic abusers, of not only the public, but as statistics demonstrate, their own spouses as well.





Watch as the Nassau County Sheriff's Office misrepresents a situation to a store manager, as he unlawfully solicits a trespass in violation of policies and procedures, and common decency as well.





Police and Sheriffs are the enemies of decent Americans everywhere!

They literally ARE the "Standing Army on US Soil" prohibited in the Constitution. And they operate above their own "laws" (Statutes & Codes)





original video:

THE MOST DISGUSTING DISPLAY OF COP CONSPIRACY WE'VE SEEN IN A WHILE





https://old.bitchute.com/video/NEtWg7JxINI/