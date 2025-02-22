© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRUMP AND PUTIN NEARING PEACE BUT EUROPEAN WARMONGERS TRYING TO STOP IT
🌎 🔎🇺🇦🇷🇺🇺🇸 🌍
For those who question and/or belittle the “businesslike” character of the Riyadh talks between the US and Russia, all you do is expose your ignorance and lust for war. Business between partners can only take place in an atmosphere of stability. War is the antithesis of stability. A businesslike focus on mutual prosperity requires a foundation of stability. Which requires an end to the Ukraine conflict. Which means peace. Let there be no doubt, the Riyadh talks were a peace negotiation. The kind that adults have.
- THE RUSSIA HOUSE WITH SCOTT RITTER
- INTERVIEW FOR REDACTED