They're EXPOSING the entire U.S. invasion from start to finish

The invasion of the U.S. is happening in real time with tens of thousands of illegal aliens streaming across the border everyday. The team from Muckraker tracked the entire route that the illegals take from Ecuador all the way to the U.S. and the catalogued it all in a new documentary which you can see right here on YouTube:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.