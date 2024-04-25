Pets in Love





Apr 24, 2024





Please Ignore Me to Save My Pups! Mom Tearfully Watched Her Pups Gone Away

A caring mother, surrounded by dead babies, still did her duty. She didn't know her babies were gone.





Marilia, a homeless dog, had given birth under a bridge. All of her puppies sadly died because of the tough conditions, except for one. I felt sorry to see a mother, regardless of the species, trying to revive her dead babies. She licked her babies even though they were dead.





This woman found her, she couldn't stand to see that situation. Couldn't give the best thing for them but she tried to do her best. She found this covered abandoned, under construction corner on a street corner, and put a little cloth for the mother and the only living baby.





And if she couldn't find a home for Marilia, that's where she would stay after returning from the clinic.





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mexBrwKFabY