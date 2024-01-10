South Africa Files Case Against Israel At International Court Of Justice Over Genocidal Gaza War& Israel’s Gross Response To It

MIRRORED from

Democracy Now! 2 Jan 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypxiFjrM8RA&ab_channel=DemocracyNow%21

South Africa has filed a case at the main judicial body for the United Nations, the International Court of Justice in The Hague, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. "I believe South Africa will win an order against Israel to cease and desist from committing all acts of genocide against the Palestinians," says Francis Boyle, an international human rights lawyer who won two requests at the ICJ under the Genocide Convention of 1948 for provisional protection on behalf of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina against Yugoslavia. Boyle says Israel has a history of listening to the United States' orders to stop its assaults on the Occupied Palestinian Territories. "We here in the United States of America have the power to stop this."

Owen Jones 3 Jan 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtXY_sQurcs&ab_channel=OwenJones

South Africa has filed a case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, accusing it of genocide in Gaza. The 84 page document offers an absolutely terrifying and overwhelming. Here I go through that document - and why it is one of the most important things written in our time, and why everyone needs to know what it says - before it's too late.

Here is the document in full:

https://www.icj-cij.org/sites/default/files/case-related/192/192-20231228-app-01-00-en.pdf?__cf_chl_rt_tk=e1QTDP29A8CEk1uWA4bF0evS4ybCf09OzqYTJTNe6zY-1704909053-0-gaNycGzNDmU

Novara Media 3 Jan 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSXSGLGAzwo&ab_channel=NovaraMedia