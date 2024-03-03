BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RESTORATION of ALL THINGS a MIGHTY ARMY is ARISING
End the global reset
End the global reset
65 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • 03/03/2024

What is the restoration of all things has spoken of in the Bible? Is it even important to know? The answer is yes. But why have people not heard much about this if at all? That is what I'm getting into in this video. Sorry you had to be a little bit longer but this is a subject so big that a few words is never going to do.


The restoration of all things is the establishment of the kingdom in the last days. Satan cannot be cast out of heaven until this restoration begins. The churches are teaching that he has already been cast out and that is simply not true. The churches are preaching and high treason and don't even realize it.

You could also go to my YouTube channel at ROOFTOP 
VIDEOS and I'll give a link to make it easier to find

https://youtu.be/y5N88ZIYDjs?si=havc5dvUtkELtgJq It also email me for questions or comments at [email protected]
Plus I recommend study from the warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com


Keywords
truthteachinglessonall thingsmy videosand ain the biblerestoration last dayskingdom the
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy