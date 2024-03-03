RESTORATION of ALL THINGS a MIGHTY ARMY is ARISING

What is the restoration of all things has spoken of in the Bible? Is it even important to know? The answer is yes. But why have people not heard much about this if at all? That is what I'm getting into in this video. Sorry you had to be a little bit longer but this is a subject so big that a few words is never going to do.





The restoration of all things is the establishment of the kingdom in the last days. Satan cannot be cast out of heaven until this restoration begins. The churches are teaching that he has already been cast out and that is simply not true. The churches are preaching and high treason and don't even realize it.

You could also go to my YouTube channel at ROOFTOP

VIDEOS and I'll give a link to make it easier to find

https://youtu.be/y5N88ZIYDjs?si=havc5dvUtkELtgJq It also email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

Plus I recommend study from the warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com





