Russian Forces Shocked! NATO SAMPT Air Defense Systems Already in Ukraine
High Hopes
22 views • 06/13/2023

US Military News


June 11, 2023


The delivery of the SAMP/T system is also a sign of the international community's commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia. The system will help strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities and make it more difficult for Russia to achieve its objectives in the war.


The SAMP/T system is a capable air defense system that can significantly boost Ukraine's air defenses. The system is mobile and can be deployed quickly to defend critical areas. The system is also highly effective against various threats, making it a valuable asset for Ukraine.


The SAMP/T system is a powerful weapon that can help Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression. The system is a valuable asset for Ukraine and will play a significant role in the ongoing conflict.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JiFKZxgmhyE

russiawarus military newsukrainenatoair defensemobilesampt
