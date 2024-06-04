BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Deceiver
Penny Vindicator
Penny Vindicator
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • 11 months ago

‎Disturbed - Deceiver.
Saturday, ‎May ‎1, ‎2010

You've been caught in a lie!! You can't deny it!

So let the war begin, You're far from innocent, Hell I just don't know where it will end,You are the one to blame, You've made a habit of, Fucking up my life (ow!)

Another fallacy, Is laid in front of me, Now I just don't know, What to believe
Another animal, Sent to devour, Whatever's left inside

I know now!
It's all been a lie...

A mortal enemy, Has been revealed to me, How come I wasn't able to see, Another vampire, Getting a fix from, Sucking up my life (OW!), An evil entity
Had taken hold of me, Ripped out my heart and started to feed, I still remember when, I thought that all you were, Eating was my pride..

Keywords
abuseobamadeceptionlieseconomycourtbidenjoemanipulationwhoredrugbetrayalhunterobfuscation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy