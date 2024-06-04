‎Disturbed - Deceiver.

Saturday, ‎May ‎1, ‎2010



You've been caught in a lie!! You can't deny it!



So let the war begin, You're far from innocent, Hell I just don't know where it will end,You are the one to blame, You've made a habit of, Fucking up my life (ow!)



Another fallacy, Is laid in front of me, Now I just don't know, What to believe

Another animal, Sent to devour, Whatever's left inside



I know now!

It's all been a lie...



A mortal enemy, Has been revealed to me, How come I wasn't able to see, Another vampire, Getting a fix from, Sucking up my life (OW!), An evil entity

Had taken hold of me, Ripped out my heart and started to feed, I still remember when, I thought that all you were, Eating was my pride..

