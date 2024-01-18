Create New Account
Who controls Mexico's interest in Human Trafficking Operations on the Southern Border | IRONCLAD
The Truth About Human Trafficking Operations on the Southern Border | IRONCLAD

Watch Andy Stumpf's full interview with Ed Calderon here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFwU8...


Ed Calderon is a security specialist and instructor with extensive operational and law enforcement experience combatting Mexican drug cartels. Born in Tijuana, Ed spent years in Mexican law enforcement agencies specializing in counternarcotics, anti-abduction efforts, and high-risk close protection for high-profile individuals. He has since consulted and trained agencies including the FBI, BORTAC, Navy SEALS, and intelligence service agents. Today, he also hosts the Manifesto Radio Podcast.


Today on Change Agents, Andy Stumpf talks with Ed about China’s ties to Mexican drug cartels and how the narco wars are being used to destabilize the U.S.


