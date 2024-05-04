BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Oingo Boingo Experience | Adam's Den
Adam's Den
30 views • 12 months ago

A journey through Oingo Boingo's enduring legacy, filled with 80s music and movies. Explore the iconic band's indelible mark on pop culture, how it shaped a timeless era, and its influence on Danny Elfman's evolution into a celebrated film composer.


Few notes:

. Certain Oingo Boingo songs have always given me vibes of some of Danny Elfman's work as a film composer, even though they didn't feature in a specific film he scored. As is the case of "Nasty Habits" edited over Beetlejuice (1988), and "No One Live Forever" edited over "The Nightmare Before Christmas".


___________________


➤ 𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗡 🠺 https://adamsden.webflow.io

➤ All socials and media 🠺 https://linktr.ee/adamsden


Support the Den for as little as $1/month:

➤ Patreon 🠺 https://www.patreon.com/adamsden

➤ SubscribeStar 🠺 https://www.subscribestar.com/adamsden


___________________


LINKS:

- Oingo Boingo Former Members website: https://www.oingoboingoformermembers.com/

- Danny Elfman official website: https://www.dannyelfman.com/

- Richard Elfman official website: https://forbiddenzone.com/

- Billboard.com Article: https://www.billboard.com/culture/tv-film/fast-times-at-ridgemont-high-soundtrack-songs-1235126278/

- Full "Whole Day Off" live performance (VHS tape): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sly5Kdr9BLU


___________________


Copyright Disclaimer:


All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


#AdamsDen #OingoBoingo #DannyElfman

comedypodcastpodcastsentertainmentmusicpop culturefunbatmanmoviesbandconcert80s80s musiclive musicfilm scorealternative rockbeetlejuiceadamsdenlistening boothdead mans partyboingodanny elfmanfast times at ridgemont highoingo boingotim burton
