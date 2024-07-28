SATANIC LAST SUPPER and the OLYMPICS and the FORTHCOMING UGLINESS of America the Babylon is SOON

with the opening of the Olympics and the open devil worship of the rendition of the last supper we can only assume that the doors of hell have opened. what took place is beyond my imagination. everywhere we look is open devil worship and it is being fired up because of the new world order. The level of sin taking place is beyond anything I've ever seen. this is last day's prophecy taking place in front of our eyes

for questions or comments you can email me at [email protected]

I urge you to study the Bible and the overcoming of the selfish human sinful ego at the warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com