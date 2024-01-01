US Military News
Dec 31, 2023
Recent reports from Kyiv's military have revealed shocking numbers—Russia has lost a staggering 44 tanks, 60 armored personnel vehicles, and 38 artillery systems in just 24 hours. Yes, you heard it right. In a single day, Moscow's forces suffered significant losses, marking a major setback in their offensive around the town of Avdiivka.
According to Ukrainian military sources, these recent losses bring Russia's total tank losses since the start of the conflict to a staggering 5,783, with an additional 10,752 armored personnel vehicles also lost.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuYEYFS-bkA
