‘Don’t want to offend the illegal immigrants’: US Border Patrol told to use correct pronouns

The Megyn Kelly Show host Megyn Kelly has called out the Biden administration for telling US Border Patrol agents they must use correct pronouns for incoming migrants. “Our Border Patrol agents are completely overwhelmed out there,” Ms Kelly told Sky News Australia host Paul Murray. “It is literally at record numbers the amount of immigrants who are coming in per month – illegal immigrants. “They’re overwhelmed, they’re getting hurt, they’re getting shot, they’re getting maligned by the press … so what does the Biden administration do? “They decide that now would be an important time to remind the Border Patrol agents that you really need to figure out somebody’s pronouns before you use she or he or her or him. “We really don’t want to offend the illegal immigrants.”







