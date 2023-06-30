Vitamin D3 - Dr. Eric Berg

https://odysee.com/@DrBerg:4

Are there risks of taking 10,000 IU of vitamin D3? In my opinion, there is a bigger risk of not taking “high” amounts of vitamin D3.

IU is the abbreviation for international units. 10,000 IU of vitamin D3 is equivalent to under one milligram.

The RDAs for vitamin D are between 600 to 800 IU. But, the great majority of people are deficient in vitamin D. The current RDAs for vitamin D are outdated and are based on old research related to preventing bone loss.

Every cell in the body has receptors for vitamin D, and the functions of vitamin D are vast. Vitamin D isn’t even really a vitamin. It’s a hormone. It acts very similarly to cortisol (another hormone) as an anti-inflammatory but without side effects.

In my opinion, a person really needs 10,000 IU of vitamin D3 as a maintenance dose. This has to do with there being a lot of different things that stop vitamin D from going into your body.

Another thing we need to look at when it comes to vitamin D is a person’s genes. I recently had 21 different individuals’ DNA tested, and 100 percent of them had at least one genetic problem with vitamin D absorption.

I believe that 10,000 IU of vitamin D3 is not toxic and is needed to penetrate some of the big barriers that keep people from getting enough vitamin D3.

The amount of vitamin D that could cause a toxic effect is still being debated. But, according to the research I’ve found, it would take hundreds of thousands of international units for months to create vitamin D toxicity.

However, as a precaution, be sure to consume plenty of water (2.5 liters a day), take other nutrients that support vitamin D absorption, and take nutrients that protect you against hypercalcemia (the main potential toxic effect).

Dr. Eric Berg DC



