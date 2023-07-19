The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! Indicting The Criminal's Mastermind!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

We will all be tempted to commit some type of evil in our lives Warriors Of Light. The 'trick' if I can use such a word, is to be so armed with the word of God and have it such an influence on our lives; that we are ready with a biblical response to worldly temptation. Not always easy, but certainly essential. Let's Rock!

Video credits:

Prayer To Cancel Evil Plan Of The Enemy | Prayers Against Evil Plans

DailyEffectivePrayer

https://www.youtube.com/@DailyEffectivePrayer

Holy Soldier - See No Evil

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3DkQj8l

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3K8N9Zd

Holy Soldier - Topic

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKdcTxOPHcRuFdRHmhIgI2g

4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily

On US Sports Radio!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net