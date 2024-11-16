Trump Train Trashcan Choo Choo

Today, 11.14.2024 -Looks like the "White Hats" are really Small Hats. Oopsie.

We'll continue our look at Michael Tsarion's The Irish Origins of Civilization. Plus more of the Beeooolsheet that lies ahead. TrashcanAzi Full Steam Ahead!





https://ftjmedia.com/live/0/BaalBusters/1

That's the static link above for every time I go Live on FTJMedia.com





Welcome Back to the Ba'al Busters Community. M-F 8am - 10am MST (AZ) on FTJMedia.com, Rumble, KICK, (and Twitter as @DisguiseLimits) Thanks For Joining Us!

Support the Show Here: https://GiveSendGo.com/BaalBusters

European Viewers You can support here: https://www.tipeeestream.com/baalbusters/





GET COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEOS/PODCASTS and Exclusive Content: Become a Patron. https://Patreon.com/DisguisetheLimits

Go to https://SemperFryLLC.com to get all the AWESOME stuff I make plus use code Victory for 11% OFF just for BB viewers!

Want to send me something? Letters? Poems? Nudies? Something You Create that you want me to share as a Demo? No dildos. I'm not Rabbi Shmuley.





Baal Busters Broadcast

#1029

101 W 16th Street STE A

Yuma, AZ 85364





BE ADVISED: If you are compelled to mail a check for show support, it must be written out to Semper Fry, LLC.

Thanks!