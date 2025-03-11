When the hunter becomes the hunted....

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kenneth Linsley really had a lot of things going for him ... a great wife and kids, worked a nice job at a big company, planted luscious gardens and grew wonderful vegetables and fruiits. There was just one huge problem. He fell for the greatest hoax/genocide in the history of the world. Oh well, we tried.
Sources
https://m.facebook.com/ken.linsley.73/
https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/wfsb/name/kenneth-linsley-obituary?id=57454538
Movie & music: The Thing (1982)
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report