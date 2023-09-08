BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 180 - Slo - Mo Slavery!
REDEEMING THE TIME
REDEEMING THE TIME
12 views • 09/08/2023

This video is an update of Video No. 121 titled “The Roman Slo-Mo To Hell” uploaded 7 months ago in January this year. The video had a very short run on YT before my 2nd channel was terminated, so it hasn’t really had the exposure it should have. In it, I spoke about the SLO-MO PSYCHOLOGICAL holding pattern the Roman Catholic Cult had the whole world in, at that moment. I warned everyone to expect this PAINFUL, INCREMENTAL CRAWL towards total FASCISM to continue while they work out their nefarious aims of DECEIVING the whole world into TAKING their mRNA vaccine MARK! Nothing has changed since then, although it’s far more serious now because of the numbers that have SUCCUMBED to the KILL SHOT! Before I get to that, however, let’s consider a few things.

THE WORLD IS ON A SLO-MO TRACK TO ENSLAVEMENT!

A FALSE MEDICAL EMERGENCY IS THE PRETEXT TO LOSS OF FREEDOMS!

ONCE LOST, THESE FREEDOMS ARE NEVER COMING BACK!

Learn more at: http://www.darknessisfalling.com

Keywords
mark of the beastjesuitsthe vatican
