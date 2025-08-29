Crypto Security & Cold Storage | Build your own DIY Crypto Steel for Cheap.

In today’s video, we dive deep into the difference between custodial and non-custodial crypto wallets—and why it matters for protecting your assets. I’ll explain how cold storage wallets that are completely air-gapped from the internet remain the safest way to store crypto, but only if used properly.





One of the most important parts of protecting your coins is backing up your seed phrase and passphrase in a way that cannot be destroyed. The problem? Most crypto steel backups are overpriced and underperforming.





👉 That’s why in this video I’ll show you how to build your own DIY crypto seed backup—one that’s stronger, safer, and more reliable than 99% of what’s sold on the market today, all at a fraction of the cost.





✅ By the end of this video, you’ll know:





- The key differences between custodial vs. non-custodial wallets

- Why cold storage is the gold standard for crypto safety

- How to properly back up your seed phrase so it’s indestructible

- Step-by-step instructions to create your own DIY steel seed backup





📅 Don’t wait until it’s too late—watch now and take control of your digital assets!





