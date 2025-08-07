BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🛑 Child Trafficking in 2025: The Crisis They’re Still Ignoring
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
40 followers
78 views • 1 month ago

This isn’t a past problem. It’s worsening.

Right now, child trafficking remains the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world—surpassing weapons and on pace to eclipse drugs. Thousands of children are disappearing across borders, sold into slavery, and silenced by systems that profit from their pain.

Jim Caviezel helped bring this to light in Sound of Freedom. But the fight didn’t stop with a film. The truth is: child trafficking is still happening every day, hidden behind migration crises, broken foster systems, and untraceable digital networks.

📣 It’s time we stop looking away and start speaking up.

▶️ Watch this clip and share it with others who need to see behind the curtain.

🧠 Want to go deeper and learn how to protect your family in this war on innocence?

👉 If you’re looking for real answers, real people, and a space where truth still matters—you’re not alone.

Explore the community that’s rising above the noise.
Start here: bee-linked.com/michael/gibson

This isn’t about selling. It’s about building the tribe that’s not afraid to see clearly and stand together.

Keywords
agendaexposealliance
