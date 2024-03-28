BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE RED HEIFER: Is it time for the scarifice to start the 1290 days to the 'Abomination of Desolation'
70 WEEKS OF DANIEL
70 WEEKS OF DANIEL
13 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
102 views • 03/28/2024

Welcome once again to the '70 weeks of Daniel' & the discovery of 'the Qodesh calendar' found hidden throughout the N.T. scriptures: Moses calendar Messiah created & died on found being kept in the book of Acts, the Lev 23 feasts & Sabbaths found being observed after the resurrection: In this 'niche-cast' covering solely the 'tribulation period' we take a deep-dive into the 'red heifer' saga playing out on the Jewish 'Shabbat Parah' (sabbath of the red heifer) in anticipation that the ashes will make them ritually pure 3 weeks before their Passover: We will look at the dates on the Gregorian calendar when the likely date is for it to happen, and how it corresponds this year (2024) with Romes Christian Easter, the worship of Ishtar the rebirth (of Tammuz) the sun god!

https://allisrael.com/blog/what-do-five-red-heifers-have-to-do-with-the-oct-7-massacre

The Qodesh Calendar pdf (link to e-book 1 is on last line on last page)

https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3

More teachings on the Qodesh Calendar got to my other channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/malachiyarden



Keywords
churchaisundaysaturdayintelligencesabbathpassoverartificialtraditionscalendarsukkotqodeshfeasts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy