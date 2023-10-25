BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Incentivized Mass Murder Of Children
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
5
765 views • 10/25/2023

$40K Per Every 100 Babies Injected With Deadly Poisons

* For many years, doctors have received bonuses for adhering to the latest drug therapy protocol — including drugs that are known to be dangerous.

* Insurance companies are paying doctors to ‘fully vaccinate’ your children.

* An unvaxxed child’s risk of death increases by >5,000% when they receive the current vaccine schedule.

* Doctors are now beginning to use virtual reality to help them administer jabs to kids who instinctively know better.


Reese Reports | 25 October 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=653918c90779de4a375fe18d

Keywords
big pharmaimmunitypoisonvaccinationvaccine injurygenocideimmunizationdepopulationchild sacrificemedical industrial complexpopulation reductionbioweaponvaxadverse eventgreg reesedemocidemass murderbiowarfarejabsidsinoculationinjectionchildhood vaccinesexcess deathsvaccine schedule
