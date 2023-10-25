The Incentivized Mass Murder Of Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
$40K Per Every 100 Babies Injected With Deadly Poisons
* For many years, doctors have received bonuses for adhering to the latest drug therapy protocol — including drugs that are known to be dangerous.
* Insurance companies are paying doctors to ‘fully vaccinate’ your children.
* An unvaxxed child’s risk of death increases by >5,000% when they receive the current vaccine schedule.
* Doctors are now beginning to use virtual reality to help them administer jabs to kids who instinctively know better.
Reese Reports | 25 October 2023