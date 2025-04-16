BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Political Event Production vs Concert Tours: Security, Sound, and Short Notice with Ian Mellul
5 views • 5 months ago

In this episode of Sound Design Live, host Nathan Lively welcomes Ian Mellul, to dive into the unique challenges of political event production vs concert tours, covering key aspects like security, sound, and handling last-minute changes.

🎧 What You’ll Learn:

✔️ The major challenges in political vs. concert production

✔️ Behind-the-scenes insights from the 2021 presidential inauguration

✔️ How Ian Mellul managed White House productions

✔️ The role of security and logistics in high-stakes live events

✔️ Expert sound design strategies for large-scale productions


This episode is perfect for event producers, sound engineers, and live production professionals looking for insights into high-profile event execution. Listen to podcast now: https://youtu.be/XcWJy6tMyzA

