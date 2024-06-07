FREEDOM FIGHTERS RALLY IN GENEVA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last week, Del joined thousands of freedom fighters from around the world in ‘The Road to Geneva People’s Convoy’ to protest the WHO IHR Amendments to their Pandemic Treaty Agreement in the city that is essentially the world headquarters of globalism. Hear from some of the most powerful voices in the freedom movement on why all countries need to maintain independence from unelected global leaders at this crucial time in history.
#RoadToGeneva #WEF #WHO #PandemicTreaty