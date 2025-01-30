Ufologist Steven Greer Kundalini Exposed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ufologist Steven Greer says he has folks getting the Kundalini Spirit to enter them at his UFO conferences quite frequently. If this has happened to you, get deliverance today. I have shown two resources at the end of my video for help. Noah Hines of Facebook and Youtube, and Phillip Blair of Torch for Christ on Youtube.