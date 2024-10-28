Hezbollah Scenes from the resistance's operation to confront the incursion of the Israeli enemy army forces in the vicinity of the towns of Taybeh and Rab Thalatheen on the southern Lebanese border.

The video shows several pieces of equipment destroyed as a result of a concentrated attack with mortars, artillery rockets, and Falaq rockets. The israeli convoy retreated back to israeli territory, because why wouldn’t they?

ℹ️This showcases how well prepared Hezbollah is to thwart and repel israeli advancements. Israel clearly is not ready to face this.

Hezbollah issues a final warning to the residents of Kiryat Shmona.

“To the residents of the settlement, you are required to immediately evacuate”

Israeli Channel 12 military correspondent Nir Dvori:

"Only three Hezbollah fighters, killed and wounded an entire Israeli force of 20 soldiers."

Cynthia... 5 Israeli solders dead, 15 wounded, by only 3 Hezbollah fighters.








