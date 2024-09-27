BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I AM THE LORD, I CHANGE NOT Part 9: Raising the Bar Again
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 7 months ago

When Jesus walked on the earth, He seemed radical because He called people to a higher standard. He raised the moral standard and spoke about a state of perfection that is only possible when we make Him our righteousness.

Our Savior said it was possible to murder someone in your thoughts and equated it to the actual deed. He also said that you are guilty of adultery if you lust after another person who is not your spouse. Jesus spoke about divorce and taking an oath to validate a personal action.

He indicated how people should relate to each other when there is a personal conflict and told of the great law of love which only born again believers filled with the Holy Spirit can fulfill. This biblical standard set by Jesus is in total opposition to the state of affairs today.

The current trend is to water down the teachings of Jesus and make it possible for everyone to feel comfortable with a church that does not condemn sin and only speaks about love and acceptance. Are you upholding the standards set forth by Jesus or are you walking on the same road as the Devil?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1530.pdf

RLJ-1530 -- JANUARY 10, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
jesussinconflictsaviour
