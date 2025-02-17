Discussing Indigenous History and 'Waiting for Extraterrestrials' with author JD Rubal

https://a.co/d/dU632A2

European settlers came to America four hundred years ago! There were over fifty million Native Americans. Before the Anglo-Saxon invasion, the Indigenous Native ancestors were already here for thousands of years. The Natives migrated from Asia through the Bering Strait, and the Natives were one with the earth. They loved and respected their mother with all their hearts. The Anglo-Saxons were like a snowplow destroying everything in its wake.

Presently, there are a little over three million Indigenous Natives in America. Possessing material things was not their goal. They only lived off the land. In this epic fictional novel, space aliens and guardian angels help to save the Indigenous people through a modern-day Moses.

⏱️⏱️VIDEO CHAPTERS⏱️⏱️:





00:00:00 - Introduction to the Author's Journey

00:04:45 - Historical Context: Native American Struggles

00:09:17 - Personal Background and Life Experiences

00:13:55 - Writing Career and Published Works

00:18:31 - Inspiration Behind 'Waiting for Extraterrestrials'

00:23:23 - Challenges Faced During Writing Process

00:28:05 - Final Thoughts and Future Projects

