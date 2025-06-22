Khyber destroys Tel Aviv and Haifa responds to brutal Trump bombing!

Footage shows the moment of the launch of ballistic missiles for the 20th wave of operation “True Promise 3,” that firing for the first time towards Israel this morning Sunday, hours after the US aggression on Iran, which carried out a brutal bombing of Fordow and Natanz nuclear sites last night. IRGC published footage of their actions by using Khyber missile, with a combination of solid and liquid fuel, containing an explosive charge of more than 2,000 kilograms, and distinguished by its great ability to maneuver, and hit targets with extreme accuracy against the occupied territories. About 20 to 30 of the ballistic missiles fell, hitting Tel Aviv and Haifa “The world should not forget that Trump launched an attack on Iranian nuclear sites during the negotiations, indicating that they were also involved in planning the Zionist regime’s initial attack on Iran. We will use all our capabilities to defend ourselves and it is unreasonable to demand that Iran return to the path of diplomacy,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stressed. Thus, today Israel awaits its great destruction, which will occur in the central and northern regions following Trump’s actions.

Despite the US provocations, dozens of advanced Iranian missiles appeared in Palestinian airspace, visible from Nablus in the West Bank, to reach their targets, penetrating and seemingly without the enemy's air defense shield. IRGC announced that Iranian targets this time were the destruction of the biological weapons center, Ben Gurion Airport, and various layers of command and control center belonging to the Israeli military. The footage showed the precise destruction of an important target, causing severe damage to the biological and non-traditional weapons center south of Rishon LeZion in Ness Ziona, 20 km from Tel Aviv. This site is one of the most sensitive facilities and highly secret, involved in the development of biological and chemical weapons, along with advanced military research, operating directly under the Zionist regime control of Prime Minister, completely destroyed in rubble. Now, Iran touch this location with a blow, showing the dominance of the intelligence and operational capabilities of the Iranian Armed Forces in missile operations including drones. According to initial reports, another impact was also visually seen around Israeli Soreq nuclear center, but further information is still pending.

More aerial footage shows the extent of the damage and destruction that has hit Israel, after something big landed with multiple explosions in Tel Aviv. Trump said last night, “Israel is safer now.” However, as Israeli settlers wake up to a cup of coffee, they see the sight of significant destruction in Tel Aviv. Dual-citizen Israeli settlers, who had previously enjoyed this sight online in Gaza Strip, now experience it in their own place. A new reality that they never expected, the shockwave from the Iranian missile, turned several other surrounding buildings into piles of concrete. So far, it is difficult to get a detailed report on the target and the damage, because of the many visual documents, which show widespread destruction in various parts of Tel Aviv. Meanwhile, Israeli army is investigating why the air raid sirens in Haifa did not sound during the arrival of Iranian missile. The unprecedented sights in Haifa in the north of the country also show widespread destruction following Trump’s bombing of Iran to secure Israeli safety. One of the impact sites, a building belonging to the Haifa Port, was destroyed, and Israeli economy is in ruins.

