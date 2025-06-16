Iranian state TV broadcaster’s building is on fire, yet they remain on air, risking their lives - part 2

The Iranian state broadcaster’s building is on fire, yet they remain on air.

One presenter reportedly taunted the Israelis, daring them to strike again.

Cynthia... video posted earlier this morning of the moment strike hit - part 1)

https://www.brighteon.com/ad8051ec-e5eb-402d-8ef4-35241a2f08d1



Adding:

Strike on Iranian TV's mostly glass building📝

According to incoming reports, the strike on the building of the Iranian state television IRIB resulted in 18 deaths.

🖍The strike occurred during a live broadcast, which, as the channel's representatives later stated, they consciously did not interrupt, despite knowing about the threat. IRIB quickly resumed broadcasting after the attack.

🚩Of course, according to Article 79 of the Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, journalists are protected even in the zone of military conflict, but these rules do not seem to apply to Israel: two hundred killed journalists in the Gaza Strip were simply working for Hamas, so it happened. Iranian journalists are also a legitimate target, according to Israel.

In fact, Israel committed another war crime live on air. Even taking into account the mocking warning about the evacuation.

❗️The death of journalists and the destruction of media infrastructure during the attack disrupts the flow of critically important information, and with the simultaneous disconnection of communication and the Internet, this can cause mass panic, disorientation of the population and chaos. However, this is apparently what Israel is trying to achieve.

📌The defeat of the media center during the broadcast is not only a physical attack, but also an information and psychological operation, the goal of which is to suppress independent or state broadcasting, to destroy the symbolic control over the public narrative, especially given that the target was the state broadcasting corporation.

from @Rybar