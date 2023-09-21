Chechnya Military Frontline Battle, Civilian Life, Infrastructure & Beauty

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.





In this (4K) documentary I have done my best to bring you to the heart and soul of Chechnya and the Chechen people. I take you to Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, to explore the life and training of the Chechnya Special forces and Police. Not only do we show you the Chechen Army but also the civilian infrastructure, History and religion. We go deep in-depth with the Chechen people to show you their souls and daily life. We find out what, after 2 wars with Russia ,the Chechen people really think about not only Russia but the USA, NATO and the Ukraine war. In our opinion you are not going to find a more complete documentary on Chechnya. You wont see any of this in the western media, they will only show you what their narrative supports. We give you the truth. And we have translated this documentary into 27 languages (make sure to turn on your language

⚡️📣ARTSAKH (Nagorno-Karabakh) HAS FALLEN!⚡️📣 :(

Azerbaijan is Ethnically cleansing this territory of Armenians again.

Another deal has been made to stop fighting and give the territory to Azerbaijan control

This is not the end!! Now Azerbaijan will force these Armenians from their homes. 80,000+ Armenians will be ethnically cleansed from the area again by having a choice to burn their homes and leave or stay and die. These people's story needs to be told.

My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line.

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

