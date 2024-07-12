© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH ROLLING STONES FRONTMAN MICK JAGGER BOOED AFTER PROFESSING HIS LOVE FOR CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU AT CONCERT in Vancouver.
We love your Mr. Trudeau. His family always been big fans of our band - Jagger declares
Cynthia... on longer version, Then he changed the subject to sports and what parts of Canada his fans are from... that got everyone happy again.
Jagger out of touch with the common folk.