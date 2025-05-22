Sign up to my Patreon to support me making these videos:

/ leokearse





Normally I defend the police. It’s a tough job, they deal with violent criminals so the rest of us don’t have to, and I secretly approve when they beat them up.





But this video covers the indefensible case of Donald Burgess – a 92-year-old one-legged care home resident in a wheelchair – who was pepper sprayed, hit with a baton, and tasered by police for holding a butter knife. He died three weeks later in hospital. The officers are now facing trial, and the details are sickening.





But what makes it worse is the glaring double standard. When it’s a frail pensioner with one leg? They go full RoboCop. When it’s a mob of machete-wielding Islamists rioting in Leeds or Southport? The police run away.





Or worse – they advise the mob to hide their weapons in a mosque.





This video shows why they tiptoe around these gangs. We’re witnessing the results of decades of political correctness, race panic, and multiculturalist brainwashing – where keeping the optics right matters more than public safety. If an old man with a butter knife is “safe” to batter, but an armed mob gets kid gloves, what does that say about where we are?





Sign up to my Patreon for exclusive content: / leokearse

Twitter: / leokearse

Paypal: http://paypal.me/LeoKearse





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kx4k4yC9J3c [credit to https://odysee.com/@bart:ef/One-legged-92-year-old-man-pepper-sprayed,-beaten-and-tasered-by-UK-police:6 🖲]





Follow-up: https://odysee.com/@policeabusingpowers:7/sussex-police-under-investigation-for:7



